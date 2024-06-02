Benazir withdrew Tk 70-80cr before accounts were frozen

Former inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed and his family withdrew at least Tk 70-80 crore within a month from their 33 bank accounts before they were frozen.

A source in the Anti-Corruption Commission, involved with the investigation of Benazir's illegally accumulated wealth, confirmed the findings to The Daily Star yesterday.

The ACC launched the inquiry into Benazir's alleged illegal wealth on April 18, when a three-member committee was also formed to probe the allegations.

"We've identified the [bank] accounts linked to Benazir, his wife Jissan Mirza and their two daughters Farheen Rishta Binte Benazir and Tahseen Raisa Binte Benazir. They include savings accounts, fixed deposit accounts and special notice deposits [SND].

"Some loan accounts were also found. Cash was withdrawn from the deposit accounts before the freezing took effect," the source said.

He further said some of Benazir's accounts were made "zero balance" but did not specify the number. "He might have anticipated that a directive to freeze his accounts may be issued," the source assumed, adding, "We're yet to learn the exact amount withdrawn from the bank accounts, but it could cross several hundred crores."

ACC Commissioner (Investigation) Md Jahurul Haque confirmed this information to The Daily Star, but he didn't specify the amount withdrawn.

"We've already frozen immovable and movable assets. But we discovered that money was withdrawn from their accounts beforehand."

He added that the investigation officers are working in accordance with legal procedures and following the High Court directives. "We've made significant progress in a short period of time."

THE ACCOUNTS AND THEIR HOLDERS

According to the ACC investigation team's source, they identified 33 bank accounts: six in Benazir Ahmed's name; five in Jissan Mirza's name; three for Farheen Rishta Binte Benazir; and one for Tahseen Raisa Binte Benazir.

There is one joint account shared by Jissan Mirza, one Mirza Monwara Reza and one Mirza Anwar Parvez.

Other accounts are held by entities such as Ekti Shishir Bindu, Stealth Industries Ltd, Savanna Farm Products, Savana Agro Ltd, Savana Park Resort and Country Club, and Bangla Tea Manufacturing Industries Ltd. There are also three unspecified accounts with Sonali Bank PLC and a Sanchayapatra worth Tk 30 lakh.

On May 23, Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court ordered the freezing of all these accounts.

Benazir also has two beneficiary owners' (BO) accounts with IFCI Securities Ltd and Dragon Securities Ltd. Jissan Mirza has two BO accounts with Southeast Bank Capital Services Ltd and EBL Securities Ltd, while Tahseen Raisa has two with Dynasty Securities Ltd and EBL Securities Ltd.

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday froze the BO accounts.

"We have frozen the BO accounts following the ACC's request," said a senior official of the stock market regulator, requesting anonymity.

Officials said the BSEC have already asked Central Depository Bangladesh Ltd, which facilitates transfer and settlement of shares and other securities against BO accounts, to close the accounts.

BENAZIR OUT OF COUNTRY

On May 4, Benazir left to Singapore using his passport -- B00002095, an intelligence source confirmed to The Daily Star yesterday.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan yesterday said that he does not know whether the ex-IGP is in the country or not.

"We've not banned him [from travelling abroad] yet … I still don't know for sure if he is here or not. I have to be sure."