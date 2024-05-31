Benazir moved money before accounts froze

ACC finds evidence

Former inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed and his family had withdrawn large sums from banks before the authorities froze their accounts, the Anti-Corruption Commission has found.

"Fixed assets have been frozen. But we have discovered that money was withdrawn from their accounts beforehand," said ACC Commissioner Jahurul Haque.

ACC sources said Benazir Ahmed, his family members, and their entities had 33 identified bank accounts. It is not known how much money was withdrawn from these accounts.

On April 18, the graft watchdog launched an investigation into allegations that the former inspector general of police amassed illegal wealth. It also formed a three-member committee to conduct the probe.

A Dhaka court on May 23 ordered to freeze and attach all moveable and immovable properties of Benazir and his family.

Benazir and his family members acquired almost all their land during his tenure as the chief of the police and Rab, according to property records listed by the ACC.