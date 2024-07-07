Benazir, Family: Illegal assets worth Tk 43.5 crore found by ACC

The Anti-Corruption Commission has found illegal assets worth Tk 43.5 crore belonging to former inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed, his wife, and two daughters.

ACC investigators have said their initial probe found no authentic sources for these assets.

Among the illegal assets are several flats in Dhaka and substantial amounts of money deposited in various banks. The ACC has also obtained documentary evidence of these movable and immovable properties owned by Benazir's family.

The anti-graft body has chosen not to disclose further details at the moment for the sake of investigation.

The investigation team has preliminarily identified assets worth around Tk 9.26 crore in Benazir's name; Tk 2.13 crore in his wife Jissan Mirza's name; Tk 8.11 crore in their elder daughter Farheen Rishta Binte Benazir's name; and around Tk 4.76 crore in their younger daughter Tahseen Raisa Binte Benazir's name.

Based on this information, the ACC has already issued separate notices to Benazir and his family members requesting details of their assets.

It also issued asset declaration notices to the family members under section 26(1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act-2004 on July 2.

A high official of the ACC said, "Following a court order, almost TK 1,000 crore worth of Benazir Ahmed's movable and immovable assets have been seized or frozen. Their primary objective was to ensure that these assets were not misappropriated or smuggled.

"Currently, each asset is being verified individually. Many of them are reported in his tax records. For now, these assets are being considered, and the calculation of illegal assets is ongoing as documentary evidence is required in ACC cases."

The source added, "Although the assets appear to be worth crores, only official documents will be considered for case purposes. Accordingly, the ACC team has so far proven that Tk 43.5 crore worth of movable and immovable assets are beyond known income sources."

On April 22, the ACC began investigating allegations of illegal asset acquisition against Benazir and his family members. A three-member team, led by Deputy Director Hafizul Islam from the ACC headquarters, is conducting the probe.