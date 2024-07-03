Benazir, Family: ACC primary probe finds corruption evidence

The Anti-Corruption Commission has obtained preliminary information indicating that former inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed, his wife and daughters acquired assets beyond their known sources of income.

The commission has also found evidence of more immovable and movable properties at home and abroad in their names or fake names.

ACC Secretary Khorsheda Yasmin shared this information with reporters at a press conference at its headquarters yesterday.

She stated that they got preliminary information about illegal wealth in the names of Benazir, his wife Jisaan Mirza, and their two daughters -- Farheen Rishta Binte Benazir and Tahseen Raisa Binte Benazir.

She mentioned that the commission has decided to issue asset declaration notices to them under section 26(1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004. Accordingly, the notices were issued yesterday.

In another development, the anti-graft body yesterday served notices to former member of National Board of Revenue Matiur Rahman, his two wives, and children, asking their wealth information, ACC Secretary Khorsheda told the media.

She said the ACC has sought wealth statements of Matiur, first wife Laila Kaniz, her children Ahmed Taufiqur Rahman Arnab, Farzana Rahman Ipsita, and second wife Shammi Akhtar Shivli.

During the inquiry, the ACC has come to know that Matiur owns a large amount of wealth in his name and the names of others beyond known sources of income, said the notices.

Statements of all movable and immovable assets, liabilities, sources of income, and the details of their land acquisition shall be submitted to the commission.