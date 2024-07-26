Benazir, Family: ACC fails to estimate value of some assets

Plans to collect info on their properties abroad

The Anti-Corruption Commission could not determine the value of some of the properties amassed by former inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed, his wife, and two daughters.

It is planning to collect information about their assets outside the country.

The commission has mentioned this in the progress report prepared for submission before the High Court. The report was supposed to be submitted last week, but it could not be done due to the ongoing nationwide curfew and general holidays.

A senior ACC official told The Daily Star that the progress report is likely to be submitted next week.

ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan told this correspondent yesterday, "I have received the progress report prepared by the ACC. It will be submitted if the High Court sets a date."

According to the report, an investigation began on April 22 against Benazir and her family members following allegations of amassing wealth beyond known sources of income. Benazir, his wife Jissan Mirza, eldest daughter Farheen Rishta Binte Benazir and second daughter Tahseen Raisa Binte Benazir have amassed illegal properties worth Tk 43.46 crore. It has been determined by the government value of land, houses, flats registered, and other assets.

According to the progress report, the ACC could not determine the value of some assets found during the investigation. Their records will be collected, and the value will be measured by engineers or experts if necessary.

Of the assets, Benazir has 25 acres of leased land in Sualak Mouza of Bandarban Sadar upazila, two plots of 14 kathas in the name of Jissan Mirza in Dosarpara of Munshiganj's Sirajdikhan and Dhaleshwari Cooperative Society of Baluchar Mouza of the upazila, a seven-storey building on 3 kathas in Bailjuri Mouza of Uttara in Dhaka and six flats in PC Culture Housing of Adabor in the name of Jissan.

"If the value of these properties is fixed, the amount of Benazir family's wealth will increase further. There is a possibility that they have assets abroad. The ACC will collect the information in phases," said an ACC official, seeking anonymity.

According to the progress report, Benazir has movable and immovable properties worth Tk 9.25 crore, Jissan Mirza worth Tk 21.34 crore, Farheen worth Tk 6.10 crore, and Tahseen worth Tk 4.75 crore. The value mentioned in the deeds of immovable assets has been taken into consideration, the report said.

Responding to three petitions of the anti-graft body, a Dhaka court had ordered the authorities concerned to seize and freeze the movable and immovable assets worth Tk 63.46 crore in their names in three phases.