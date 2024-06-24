Benazir again skips ACC quizzing

Former police chief Benazir Ahmed has again skipped the Anti-Corruption Commission's questioning over allegations that he amassed huge wealth through corruption.

He sent a letter to the commission on Friday, claiming the allegations were false, and not mentioning anything about why he was not responding to ACC's summons, said ACC Secretary Khorsheda Yasmin yesterday.

She did not go into further details about the letter and said the team investigating him and his family members will decide what to do next.

On May 28, the ACC issued a notice, asking Benazir to appear at its office on June 6, and his wife and two daughters on June 9.

In separate letters, they requested the ACC to defer the appointment for 15 days.

The ACC then asked Benazir to appear on June 23 and his family members on June 24.

If Benazir's wife and daughters also skip the quizzing session today, the investigators will take action as per the law, according to Khorsheda.

ACC sources said Benazir's letter was addressed to the ACC chairman, two commissioners, director general (money laundering) and the head of the investigation team.

Benazir wrote that he was staying abroad with family for medical and other personal reasons.

He said he worked in different districts and it would take time for him to collect documents, records, and files relating to his assets and prepare a statement.