BCL vice-president arrested by DB

The detective branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested Iyaz Al Riad, vice-president of the central committee of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) last night.

Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media) of the DMP, confirmed the arrest today but did not provide further details regarding the circumstances of the detention.

Iyaz was taken into custody last night, just hours after the interim government imposed a ban on BCL under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Prior to his current role, Iyaz served as the general secretary of Dhaka University's Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Hall unit of BCL.

