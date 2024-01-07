‘BCL men’ enter polling booths in DU centre with food for agents

A vehicle carrying supporters of ruling Awami League candidate Mohammad Nasim stopped in front of the polling centre at the Dhaka University Annex Building around 8:40am.

Some 8-10 supporters, wearing badges bearing the boat symbol around their necks, were seen entering the polling booths carrying food.

Our correspondent saw them entering three of the four polling booths.

When asked, Alamin Sujon, who said he was a BCL leader of Dhaka south unit, said they were assigned to serve food to polling agents and other election officials.

However, MD Dulal Mia, the presiding officer of the centre, said, "No one can enter the booths that way. It's strictly prohibited. I didn't see them coming. We'll be aware next time."