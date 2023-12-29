BCL men beat up 2 ‘BNP activists’

Crime & Justice
Chhatra League activists allegedly beat up two "BNP men" while the latter were distributing anti-election leaflets among people in Chattogram city's Kazir Dewri yesterday.

The BCL men later handed over Monirul Islam, 30, and Bijoy Chowdhury, 20, to police.

The incident took place at Apollo Shopping Complex around 4:00pm, said the law enforcers.

The BCL men also recovered a copy of the leaflet from them, said Anwar Hossen, who introduced himself as the joint convener of Hazi Mohammad Mohsin Government College unit of BCL.

Sub-inspector Borhan Uddin, in-charge of CRB Police Outpost, said, "They are verifying the identity of the detainees."

