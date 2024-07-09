BCL man ‘threatens’ CU quota protest leader

An organiser of the ongoing anti-quota protests at Chittagong University received a death threat from an alleged member of CU unit of Chhatra League.

Khan Talat Mahmud Rafi, a student of the dramatics department and a resident of Alaol dormitory, claimed that his father, Tariqul Islam Khan, who resides in Netrakona, received a phone call on Sunday night. An unknown person said if Rafi did not back down from the protest, he will face dire consequences, he alleged.

The call came from a phone number used by Hridoy Ahmed Rizvi, a student of the same department and a BCL activist, he added.

Rizvi is associated with the shuttle train-based BCL faction "CFC group", said university sources.

"I told my father to lodge a general diary with the police station in Netrakona," Rafi said.

Asked, Rizvi said his cell phone got "hacked" recently.

"I don't know who called his family. My phone was shut down due to a technical issue for nearly 24 hours. After learning about the incident, I informed my political seniors to take steps in this regard. Apart from that, I will inform the proctor's office to investigate the incident," said Rizvi.