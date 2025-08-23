BCL man 'stabs' construction worker in Narsingdi after failing to extort landlord

A leader of the banned Chhatra League has been accused of assaulting and stabbing a construction worker in the Palash upazila of Narsingdi after the land owner allegedly refused to pay extortion during a building project.

The accused is Ainul Khandakar, member secretary of the banned Chhatra League's, said police.

The incident happened around 3:00pm today in the Charnagaradi area of the upazila.

The injured worker is Billal Hossain, 40, of the Char area of the upazila.

Locals rescued him in a critical condition and admitted him to the 100-bed Narsingdi District Hospital.

Physician Mizanur Rahman, superintendent of the hospital, said, "Billal, who suffered stab wounds, has been admitted for treatment. His condition is critical."

Landowner Rafiqul Islam Khan Mobarak said, "When I started construction work on my land, Ainul Khandakar, of Jinaradi union and member secretary of the banned Union Chhatra League, demanded Tk 2 lakh as extortion.

"When I refused, Ainul, along with 4-5 others, came to my site in the afternoon, held a pistol to his head, assaulted the worker and stabbed him."

Locals in the area have claimed Ainul is involved in extortion and other crimes. He is also an accused in the Nader Hossain murder case.

Jinaradi Union BNP President Firoz Mollah said, "Jinaradi union Chhatra League member secretary Ainul Khandkar is a professional criminal. He has various charges against him including murder. We have informed the administration. The local residents are hopeful that they will be freed from his oppression."

Despite repeated attempts, accused Chhatra League leader Ainul could not be reached over the phone.

Md Monir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Palash Upazila Police Station, said, "A written complaint has been filed for stabbing a worker for not paying extortion in Char Nagaradi. The accused Ainul Khandakar is a suspect in a murder case. Besides, he has been accused of being involved in various types of crimes."

"Efforts are underway to arrest the accused Chhatra League leader," he said.