BCL man murder in B'baria: BCL leader, who opened fire on procession, arrested

Detectives have arrested expelled Brahmanbaria Chhatra League vice president Hasan Al Farabi Joy in connection with the murder of BCL activist Ashrafur Rahman Ijaz on Wednesday.

Farabi was directly involved in the murder, said Mohammad Shakhawat Hossain, superintendent of Brahmanbaria police, at a press conference in his office today.

A team from the Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested Joy from Kutubpur village under Atpara upazila of Netrakona district yesterday morning, said the SP.

After the arrest, the DB police, along with Joy, conducted an operation to recover the pistol used in the murder.

According to Joy's confession, police recovered the pistol from a bush in Bhatpara village under Brahmanbaria Sadar Upazila, said SP Shakhawat.

During the initial interrogation, Farabi admitted that he opened fire at a victory procession brought out by Ijaz and others before the announcement of the results in the Sadar Upazila Parishad election. He said the procession, which was arranged without his permission, angered him.

The police official also mentioned that Joy had a conflict with Ijaz. A heated argument had taken place between them at a polling centre on Wednesday morning. Later in the afternoon, Joy opened fire on the victory procession.

Farabi was sent to jail by a court this afternoon. Yesterday, the victim's father filed a case naming 16 people, including Farabi, in connection with the murder.