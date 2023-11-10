BCL man among 7 robbers held

Police have arrested seven members of a robbery gang including a BCL activist in Patuakhali recently.

They were held at different times and the last arrest was made in the district's Baufal on Tuesday.

The arrestees -- Aminul Islam, Ujjwal Hossain, Julhas Matubbar, Bachchu Sardar, Suman Akon and Solaiman Hossain and Nazrul Sheikh -- gave confessional statements before a Patuakhali court on Wednesday. The court sent them to jail.

The information came to light yesterday when OC ATM Arichul Haque of Baufal Police Station informed journalists.

Locals and the OC said Aminul, who had been leading robberies in Baufal for a long time, is an active member of BCL's upazila unit. He is also a supporter of local AL MP ASM Feroz, also president of the Baufal unit of AL, said party and local sources.

About Aminul, lawmaker Feroz said his rivals are spreading propaganda to politically humiliate him. "People take pictures with me at political events. Some are taking advantage of that," he added.

Contacted, Baufal BCL president Saidur Rahman said Aminul is not involved with the organisation.