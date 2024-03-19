BCL leader stabbed to death

A Chhatra League leader was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in Tangail's Nagarpur upazila last night.

The victim, Zahid Khan Jhalak, 26, was the organising secretary of the upazila unit BCL, pro-Awami League student body.

Zahid, son of Saminur Khan of the upazila, came under the attack when he was returning home after offering Tarabi prayers at a mosque, said HM Jashim Uddin, officer-in-charge of Nagarpur Police Station, quoting locals.

He was rushed to the local upazila health complex where doctors declared him dead.

Police suspect that Zahid might have been killed over previous enmity.

The OC said they were conducting drives to arrest the attackers. Filing of a case was underway, he added.