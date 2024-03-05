BCL leader, one other sent to jail for rape, blackmail

Two people, including a Chhatra League leader, have been sent to jail on charges of rape and blackmail in Patuakhali.

Bauphal Upazila Senior Judicial Magistrate's Court passed the order yesterday after police produced the accused before the court.

A 28-year-old married woman filed the case against them with Bauphal Police Station on Sunday morning.

The accused are Sujan Howladar, 24, organising secretary of BCL's Kachipara union unit, and Rajib Howladar, 22, driver of an auto-rickshaw.

On Sunday afternoon, police arrested them from Kachipara market, said Bauphal Police Station Officer-in-Charge Shonit Kumar Gayen.

The OC said Sujan and Rajib raped their neighbour a few days ago. At that time, they took objectionable photos of the woman on their mobile phones. Later, they tried to blackmail her with the photos into raping her again. When the victim resisted, the duo sent the photos to her husband.

Legal action is being taken over this incident, he added.