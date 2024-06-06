BCL leader murders activist in broad daylight

BCL leader Joy runs away with a gun after shooting Izaz (not in frame). Photo: Video grab

A Chhatra League leader shot and killed an activist of the pro-Awami League student body in broad daylight in Brahmanbaria yesterday and walked away in plain sight after the murder.

Ayesh Rahman Izaz, 22, a second year student of Botany (honours) at Brahmanbaria Government College, was shot by district Chhatra League Vice President Hasan Al Farabi Joy in Brahmanbaria town's College Para Hostel area.

Quoting witnesses, Mohammad Aslam Hossain, officer-in-charge of Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station, said supporters of upazila chairman candidate Shahadat Hossain Shuvon, also the general secretary of district Chhatra League, took out a victory procession in front of the Christian Mission Primary School polling centre.

Izaz was shot around 6:00pm when the procession reached the College Para Hostel area.

As Izaz fell to the ground, some participants of the procession rescued him and whisked him to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital. Doctors at the hospital referred him to Dhaka for better treatment but he died around 7:00pm on the way to the capital.

This newspaper has seen a video showing Joy hiding his gun and fleeing the scene after the shooting.

Hearing about the shooting, a large number of Chhatra League leaders and activists gathered in front of the Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital. They took out a protest procession.

Mohammad Shakhawat Hossain, superintendent of Brahmanbaria police, said that there was a dispute between two factions of district Chhatra League.

The OC said Izaz's relatives took the body to Dhaka Medical College for an autopsy.