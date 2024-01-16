BCL leader lands in jail over rape of two women

Fifth grader violated by schoolteacher in Ctg

A Bagerhat court yesterday sent a local Chhatra League leader to jail in a case over raping two women.

The accused is Md Shakil Sardar, 25, president of Fakirhat Sadar Union Chhatra League in Fakirhat upazila.

Quoting the victims in Bagerhat, police said the two women, aged 23 and 21, along with their two male friends went to visit the Rampal thermal power plant and Khan Jahan Ali shrine in Bagerhat on Saturday night.

On their way back home on two motorcycles, Shakil along with his friend Mehdi Hasan intercepted them at Jaria Chowmatha of Fakirhat around 12:10am on Sunday.

Shakil and Mehedi beat up the two male friends and drove them out at knifepoint. Then they took the two women to two shops nearby and raped them, said police.

Around an hour later, the two took the women to an adjacent primary school and raped them again before releasing them.

Later, one of the two male friends of the victims called 999, the national emergency helpline, and sought help from police.

Police on Sunday morning rushed to one of the victims' home in Fakirhat and found the duo. They were sent a Khulna hospital for medical tests, said Md Ashraful Alam, officer-in-charge of Fakirhat Police Station.

Later in the day, the 21-year-old victim filed a rape case accusing Shakil and Mehedi. Police arrested Shakil in the evening.

In Chattogram, a schoolteacher landed in jail yesterday, hours after he was arrested in a case over raping a fifth grader in her school in the port city's Steel Mills area in Patenga.

Police said they picked up Md Jafar Iqbal Jasim, 32, headteacher of Chattogram Biggan School, from the same area. The victim's mother filed the case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act yesterday accusing him.

Quoting the complainant, the OC of Patenga Police Station, Kabirul Islam, said the schoolteacher runs the educational institution mainly for the children of working parents. He raped the 11-year-old schoolgirl several times in the waiting room on the second floor of the school building.

"She was raped again on January 9 after school hours. After returning home that day, she broke down in tears. Enquired about the reason, she disclosed the matter to her mother," the OC told The Daily Star.

The victim was sent to the One Stop Crisis Centre of Chattogram Medical College Hospital yesterday for medical tests.

[Our correspondents from Bagerhat and Chattogram contributed to this report]