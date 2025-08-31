BCL leader ‘beaten, hacked’ to death

Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Barishal
Sun Aug 31, 2025 12:20 AM
Last update on: Sun Aug 31, 2025 02:40 AM

Police recovered body of a leader of banned Bangladesh Chhatra League yesterday morning near his home in Bhola town.

Md Saifullah Arif, 23, was beaten and hacked to death at some time between early hours of yesterday, said police and family members.

Arif was the vice-president of Bhola Sadar upazila unit of Chhatra League, said his father, Bashir Uddin.

He was absconding for a long time after the ouster of the Awami League government on August 5 last year. He returned home, in the town's Nabi Mosque Road area, two days ago to see his ailing father, sources said.

Bashir said Arif had dinner with his family late Friday night after which everyone went to sleep.

Around dawn, when Bashir went out for Fajr prayers, he found Arif lying motionless on a road near his home.

The assailants might have called Arif, taken him out of the house, and killed him , Bashir said.

On information, police went to the spot and recovered the body around 9:00am, said Pallab Sarker, sub-inspector of Bhola Sadar Model Police Station.

"The body bore injury marks in the head. However, the motive behind the killing or those involved could not be confirmed yet," he added.

The body's autopsy has been completed and later handed over to his family, SI Pallab added.

The police station's Officer-in-Charge Abu Shahadat Md Hasnain Parvez said police are investigating the incident.

Quoting locals, Prothom Alo reported that Arif's family had land-related dispute with some other people in the area.

