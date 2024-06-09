BCL leader arrested over activist’s murder

Admits to police about open firing

A Chhatra League leader has been arrested for his involvement in the murder of a BCL activist, who was shot dead in broad daylight in Brahmanbaria during the fourth phase of the upazila polls on Wednesday.

Prior to his arrest, Hasan Al Farabi Joy was expelled from his post as vice president of BCL's district unit.

Farabi was directly involved in the murder of BCL activist Ashrafur Rahman Ijaz, said Mohammad Shakhawat Hossain, superintendent of Brahmanbaria police, at a press conference in his office yesterday.

A court sent Farabi to jail yesterday afternoon, a day after the victim's father filed a case against 16 people, including Farabi, in connection with the murder.

A team from the Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested Farabi from Kutubpur village under Atpara upazila of Netrakona on Friday morning, said the SP.

After the arrest, Farabi told police where he dumped the pistol used in the murder. Subsequently, the pistol was retrieved from a bush in Bhatpara village under Brahmanbaria Sadar Upazila, said SP Shakhawat.

During primary interrogation, Farabi admitted that he opened fire at a victory procession brought out by Ijaz and others before the announcement of the results of the Sadar upazila parishad election.

The police official also mentioned that Farabi had a conflict with Ijaz. A heated argument took place between them at a polling centre on Wednesday morning. Later in the afternoon, Farabi opened fire on the victory procession.