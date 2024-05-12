BCL factions clash at RU

A clash erupted between two factions of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) at Rajshahi University (RU) last night.

The clash took place between supporters of RU BCL unit president Mostafizur Rahman and Suhrawardy Hall's president Niaz Morshed around 11:00pm over the use of guest room in the hall, sources at RU said.

At least five BCL men were injured in the clash, involving cocktails and brickbats, according Mostafizur.

University Proctor Professor Ashabul Haque and Student Advisor Professor Zahangir Alam intervened around 1:00am to bring the situation under control. The clash finally subsided around 3:00am.

Mostafizur said, "We will discuss the incident with central BCL."

However, our university reporter could not contact with Niaz for his comment.

Professor Ashabul said, "It was an unwanted incident. The administration will investigate the matter."

Hall Provost Zahangir Hossain said, "We searched few rooms. Some broken bricks and broken chairs, tables were found."