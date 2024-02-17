BCL factions clash at DU over concert

Clashes between two factions of the Chhatra League took place following a concert at the Dhaka University campus on Thursday night.

Followers of BCL General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan and DU BCL General Secretary Tanbir Hasan Shaikat engaged in the clashes, said witnesses.

Enan and Shaikat held a meeting over the clashes at Madhur Canteen on the campus yesterday.

"An incident happened over some misunderstanding among leaders and activists. We resolved the matter," said Shaikat, adding that at least six people were injured in the clashes.

There was also a brief skirmish between the two groups during yesterday's meeting between the two leaders.

Thursday night's clashes took place on the premises of Jagannath Hall over a trivial matter during a concert around 10:45pm, said BCL sources.

Chhatra League President Saddam Hussain and General Secretary Enan along with DU BCL President Mazharul Kabir Shayan and its General Secretary Shaikat went on stage to join the concert.

At that time Shaikat was pushed by one of Enan's supporters which led to pushing and shoving and eventually sporadic clashes and vandalism until 2:30am yesterday.