BCL factional clash leaves 4 injured in Natore

Natore district Chhatra League President Farhad Bin Aziz and three other BCL men were injured in a factional clash between groups in the district today.

Farhad and three others --Rahul Khan Hira, Roknuzzaman, and Afzal -- are now undergoing treatment at hospitals in Natore, reports our local correspondent quoting police and party men.

Talking to this correspondent, Farhad said a group of BCL leaders and activists led by him were entering the district Awami League's temporary party office to place a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu there around 11:30am on the occasion of the BCL's 76th founding anniversary.

At that time, another BCL group, who are supporters of the local lawmaker, prevented them from entering the party office and attacked them.

At the time, there was a chase and counter-chase between the both factions.

Natore district BCL general secretary Shariful Islam Shahin claimed the attackers also fired at them.

However, Sohanur Rahman Shakib, former vice-president of Sadar upazila BCL, said a group of BCL men led by Farhad and Shahin attacked them while they were going to Nawab Sirajuddaula College from the party office to attend a similar programme.

Contacted, Natore Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Mizanur Rahman said tension was brewing between the two factions centring the BCL founding anniversary.

Around 11:30am, a clash ensued between the two groups, he added.

Three people were injured in the incident, the OC said, adding that they also recovered three bullet shells from the spot.

"We are conducting drives to arrest those involved in the incident," he added.