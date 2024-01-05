BCL factional clash leaves 4 hurt in Natore

Natore district Chhatra League president Farhad Bin Aziz and three other BCL activists were injured in a clash between two BCL factions yesterday.

Farhad and three others --Rahul Khan Hira, Roknuzzaman, and Afzal -- are now undergoing treatment at hospitals.

Talking to this correspondent, Farhad said a group of BCL activists, led by him, were entering the district Awami League's temporary office to place a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu around 11:30am on the occasion of the BCL's anniversary.

At the time, another BCL group prevented them from entering the office and attacked them. Soon, a chase and counter-chase took place between the factions.

Natore BCL general secretary Shariful Islam Shahin claimed the attackers also fired at them.

However, Sohanur Rahman Shakib, former vice-president of Sadar upazila BCL, said a group of BCL men led by Farhad and Shahin attacked them while they were going to Nawab Sirajuddaula College from the party office to attend a similar programme.

Natore Sadar Police Station OC Mizanur Rahman said a clash ensued between the two factions around 11:30am centring the anniversary. "Three people were injured. Police recovered three bullet shells from the spot," he said.