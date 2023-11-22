BCL activist killed by ‘rival faction’

A Chhatra League activist was stabbed to death allegedly by his rivals in Sylhet city's Baluchar TB gate area early yesterday.

Arif Ahmed, 19, of Baluchar area and a student of State College, was a supporter of Sylhet district unit BCL President Nazmul Islam.

Police quoting his fellow BCL activists and family said a group of people attacked and stabbed Arif around 12:00am yesterday.

He was rushed to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital where he died around 1:00am.

After his autopsy, Md Shamsul Islam, head of the forensics department, said the victim had around 20 stab wounds to his thighs, ankles, and hands. He bled to death.

Police detained Anhas Ahmed Roni, 23, and Mamun Mazumder, 32, in connection with the killing.

Meanwhile, Arif's mother Akhi Begum claimed she saw local counillor and former president of Sylhet district unit BCL Hiron Mahmud Nipu leaving the spot when she was going to the spot after hearing of the attack.

"On the way to the hospital, my son told me that Hiron, Roni, Mamun, Helal and some 15-20 others attacked him," she said.

Contacted, BCL President Nazmul also alleged that followers of Nipu attacked Arif over establishing supremacy in the area.

This correspondent, however, could not communicate with Hiron for comments as his mobile phone was switched off.

Azbahar Ali Sheikh, deputy commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police, said, "We have detained two people for quizzing."

No case was filed as of 8:00pm yesterday, he said.