B'baria child murder: Killer yet to be identifed, community mourns

A day after the body of a nine-year-old girl was found on the second floor of a mosque in Brahmanbaria's Sarail upazila, police were yet to identify and arrest the perpetrator.

The incident sparked grief and outrage in Shahbazpur village with calls for swift justice.

Community members described it as one of the most horrifying crimes in the history of the village.

"We are heartbroken. Such an incident has never happened in our village. The perpetrators must face the highest punishment," said AKM Babul Haque, former Shahbazpur UP member and community elder.

Yesterday, thousands gathered for the girl's namaz-e-janaza at the village playground.

"She was one of the most promising students in our school," said Laila Begum, headteacher of her primary school.

"We want justice," said Nishat, one of her classmates.

Civil society members, political leaders, and rights activists visited the grieving family.

Thousands have expressed solidarity with the family and demanded justice.

Advocate Nuruzzaman Laskar Topu, Sarail upazila BNP secretary, has offered legal support for the family.

"This was a barbaric act. We will stand beside the family until the criminals are punished," he said.

The victim's father demanded the death penalty for those responsible. "This crime must not go unpunished," he said.

The victim, a fifth grader and daughter of a Bahrain expatriate, went missing on Saturday afternoon.

Police suspect she was raped before being murdered.

"We initially suspect that she was raped and then strangled. There are marks of torture on her body," said Sarail Police Station Officer-in-Charge Morshed Alam Chowdhury.

Following the case filing, the mosque's imam, Hamidur Rahman, and muezzin, Saidul Islam, were taken into police custody for questioning, he said, adding an inquest report has been prepared, and the child's body was sent for autopsy.

"We are treating this case with the utmost seriousness. Our investigation is progressing, and the perpetrators will be brought to justice," he said.

"Due to the sensitivity of the investigation, we cannot share additional details at this time," he added.