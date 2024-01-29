BB heist: CID finds technological negligence

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) found technological negligence for the incident of cyber heist of USD101 million from Bangladesh Bank's account in 2016 during their investigation into the case.

"Investigation of the case is at the final stage. During investigation, what we found was technological negligence as the BB was not technologically sound when the incident took place, that is the reality," said CID Chief Additional IGP Mohammad Ali Mia, while exchanging views with the newly elected Executive Committee (EC) of Bangladesh Crime Reporters Association (CRAB) at the CID headquarters in the city today.

DIG Mainul Hasan, Additional DIG Khondkar Rafiqul Islam, Md Kamrul Ahsan and other senior officers of the CID, CRAB President Kamruzzaman Khan, its Vice-president Shaheen Abudal Bari, General Secretary Sirajul Islam, and other members of the executive committee attended the view exchange meeting.

When asked about the progress in the case of money laundering from the Bangladesh Bank Reserve, the CID chief said, "We are investigating the case," adding that there's good progress.

Bangladesh government is also trying to bring back the stolen money. Besides, there is also a case registered in a court in New York regarding this. The judge in that case in New York has already concluded the hearing, the CID chief said.

"Without the support of Interpol, we will not be able to arrest the accused," he added.

He, however, said, "what we want is to bring back the fund."

Replying to a question, the CID chief said: "Although the Bangladesh Bank was not technologically sound when the forex reserve was stolen, the Bangladesh Bank's Governor recently informed us that they have already overcome the problem and there is no more technological weakness. Now they are technologically sound."