BB cyber heist case: CID gets 79th date for submitting probe

A Dhaka court today asked the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to submit the probe report in the Bangladesh Bank cyber heist case by September 4.

Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury passed the order after Raihan Uddin Khan, additional superintendent of police and also investigation officer of the case, failed to submit the probe report by today.

CID has now taken 79 dates to complete its probe into the case filed over the heist of $101 million from Bangladesh Bank's account with Federal Reserve Bank of New York in February 2016.

On May 6, the same court asked CID to submit the probe report on the case by today.

At least $81 million was transferred to the accounts in Manila-based RCBC, from where it disappeared into the casinos of Philippines.

Bangladesh Bank Deputy Director (Accounts and Budgeting) Zobayer Bin Huda filed the case with Motijheel Police Station on March 15, 2016.

So far, Bangladesh retrieved $15 million from RCBC and recovered another $20 million sent to a bank in Sri Lanka.

On February 1 of 2022, Bangladesh Bank sued Rizal Bank in US court in order to recover $66m of stolen funds.