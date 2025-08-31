BAU students block Dhaka-Mymensingh rail route for 4 hours

A section of Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) students blocked Dhaka-Mymensingh rail route for four hours today, protesting the demands of diploma engineers.

The train movement came to a halt when they started the blockade under the banner of "Krishibid Oikya Parishad BAU" around 11:30am, said Md Akhetr Hossain, officer-in-charge of Government Railway Police.

Several trains including Mymensingh-bound Teesta Express remained stranded due to the blockade, the OC added.

Mymensingh Deputy Commissioner Mofidul Alam said that the students withdrew the blockade around 3:30pm when he along with Superintendent of Police Kazi Akhtarul Alam and BAU teachers visited them and assured them of a meeting with the agriculture adviser on Tuesday.

Train services on the route have returned to normal, the deputy commissioner added.