Battery-run rickshaw-pullers vandalise police box in Dhanmondi, 2 cops hurt

Two policemen were injured after a group of battery-run rickshaw-pullers attacked a police box in Dhaka's Dhanmondi area this afternoon.

The injured -- sub-inspector Khabir and constable Nasibuzzaman -- took treatment at a nearby private hospital.

Parvez Islam, officer-in-charge of Dhanmondi Police Station, said the incident took place around 4:30pm near Satmasjid Road area as traffic police personnel resisted them to ply the road.

Traffic police seized a batter-run rickshaw as the driver operated on the road, defying restriction. Later, other battery-run rickshaw-pullers gathered there and attacked police personnel, leaving two policemen injured, Sohel Rana, additional deputy commissioner (traffic) of Ramna division told The Daily Star.

They also vandalised the Abahani Math Police Box, he said.

Police picked up three persons from the spot.