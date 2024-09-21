Crime & Justice
Battery-run rickshaw driver stabbed to death in Sutrapur

A battery-run rickshaw driver was stabbed to death allegedly by muggers in Dhaka's Sutrapur area early today.

The deceased was identified as Jinnah, 52.

The incident occurred around 3:00am in Loharpool area when the muggers, posing as passengers, tried to snatch his rickshaw, and he resisted, Md Sabbir Hossain, a garment worker who was present nearby during the incident, said.

He said he heard Jinnah's screams from a short distance away and found him with stab wounds on his back, chest, and head.

Jinnah was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where he passed away around 4:15am, he said.

However, the attackers could not take his rickshaw or mobile phone.

Jinnah hailed from Malipara village in Sarishabari upazila of Jamalpur. He lived with his family near Jurain Alam Market in Dhaka.

Junnah's son Md Yusuf said his father left home with his rickshaw around midnight. After 3:00am, they received a call from his father's mobile and the caller informed them that he was stabbed by muggers.

Inspector Md Faruk, in-charge of the DMCH Police Outpost, said the body has been sent to the morgue for autopsy

