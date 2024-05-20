Battery-Run Rickshaw Ban: Protest, clashes shut down Mirpur area

An elderly woman stopped by drivers of battery-powered rickshaws at Mirpur-10 intersection during yesterday’s daylong protests against the ban on such three-wheelers on Dhaka streets. Photo: Amran Hossain, Palash Khan

Traffic came to a grinding halt on different streets in Mirpur as drivers of battery-run rickshaws demonstrated, clashed with police and vandalised vehicles yesterday.

At least 20 people were reported injured as the ruling Awami League activists attacked protesters, police opened fire and used teargas, and the drivers threw brick chunks at law enforcers.

The drivers also damaged at least 25 vehicles, assaulted several rickshaw pullers, and set fire to a police box on Kalshi road around 4:30pm and kept the road blocked.

As police drove them away, the demonstrators dispersed and threw bricks at vehicles. The protests spread to Uttara at night.

The demonstrators kept several streets blocked and set fire to a police box. Photo: Amran Hossain, Palash Khan

The incident happened amid a government crackdown on battery-powered three-wheelers in the capital.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on May 15 ordered steps to enforce a previous ban on battery-run rickshaws in the capital.

"I used to manually pull rickshaws. I took up the battery-run rickshaw two years ago. I routinely give money to police and local ruling party activists. But, police seized my rickshaw from the Shah Ali area on Saturday," said Abul Kalam. "How will I feed my children? I still have to pay for the rickshaw which cost me Tk 80,000."

Fifteen other demonstrators told this correspondent that they lost their livelihood when police confiscated their rickshaw.

A study carried out by the Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS) in 2019 said that there were two lakh battery-run rickshaws in the city and the number was growing.

Hundreds of three-wheeler drivers gathered on the streets at Mirpur-1, Pallabi, Vashantek, Kalshi Road, Mirpur-6, Mirpur-13 and Mirpur-13 after 9:00am yesterday.

Photo: Amran Hossain, Palash Khan

At 10:00am yesterday, demonstrators marched to Mirpur-10 roundabout and kept the busy intersection blocked for over four hours.

Around 2:40pm, ruling party activists with sticks assaulted some of the demonstrators and chased the others away with assistance froom police.

The demonstrators then threw bricks at cops, ruling party men, and vehicles.

The demonstrators moved to the Kalshi area around 3:30pm and joined a group of drivers already protesting there. They blocked the road between Kalshi graveyard and Bauniabandh.

Cops chased them away after they set fire to a police box. Police with the help of locals doused the fire immediately.

Jashim Uddin Mollah, deputy commissioner of Mirpur division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police said, "Several police men suffered injuries and several demonstrators have been detained from different points."

"We have fired tear shells and rubber bullets to disperse the demonstrators. It will take time to say how many of those were fired," the DC told The Daily Star.