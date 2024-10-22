Barrister Sumon arrested in Dhaka

Police arrested Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Sumon, a former independent lawmaker, from Dhaka early today.

According to Mahmudun Nabi, duty officer of Mirpur Police Station, a team from the station arrested Sumon in connection with a murder case filed with the police station.

He was kept at the Pallabi Police Station as the lock-up of Mirpur Police Station was badly damaged in an attack during the student protest, he said.

Around 1:15am, prior to his arrest, Sumon posted on his verified Facebook account, saying, "I am going with the police. Will see you at the court. Pray for me."

Sumon was elected as an independent MP for Habiganj-4 in last general election, defeating Awami League candidate Md Mahbub Ali, former state minister for civil aviation and tourism, by nearly one lakh votes.

A practising lawyer at the Supreme Court, Sumon was expelled from his position in the Jubo League central committee in 2021.

He became a public figure for sharing his views on financial crime, corruption, and other social issues.