Barrister Sumon on 5-day remand in attempted murder case

A Dhaka court today placed Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Sumon, a former independent lawmaker, on a five-day remand in a case filed over shooting a Jubo Dal leader, Ridoy Mia, in Dhaka's Mirpur area during the quota reform protests.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Jakir Hossain passed the order after police produced him before the court with a 10-day remand prayer in the case, said a sub-inspector working at the court.

The case, filed by Ridoy on September 23 with Mirpur Model Police Station, named 50 individuals, including Sumon and several senior Awami League leaders.

Sumon was arrested in Mirpur of the capital early today.

Shortly before his arrest, around 1:15am, he posted on his verified Facebook account, stating, "I am going with the police. Will see you at the court. Pray for me."

Sumon was elected as an independent MP for Habiganj-4 in the last general election, defeating Awami League candidate Md Mahbub Ali, former state minister for civil aviation and tourism, by nearly one lakh votes.

A practising lawyer at the Supreme Court, Sumon was expelled from his position in the Jubo League central committee in 2021.

He became a public figure for sharing his views on financial crime, corruption, and other social issues.