Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Sun Sep 15, 2024 01:29 PM
Last update on: Sun Sep 15, 2024 01:39 PM

Barishal-2 ex-MP Shah-E-Alam shown arrested in murder case

Shah-E-Alam

Shah-E-Alam, former lawmaker from Barishal-2 constituency, has been shown arrested in a case filed with Gulshan Police Station in connection with a murder during the recent mass protests.

A mob assaulted Shah-E-Alam before handing him over to the police last night.

Inspector (Investigation) Razu Ahmed of Gulshan Police Station confirmed the arrest and other developments to The Daily Star.

Shah-E-Alam was sent to the court already, the police official said in the afternoon

He further said the murder case was filed on September 12.

push notification