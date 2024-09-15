Barishal-2 ex-MP Shah-E-Alam shown arrested in murder case

Shah-E-Alam, former lawmaker from Barishal-2 constituency, has been shown arrested in a case filed with Gulshan Police Station in connection with a murder during the recent mass protests.

A mob assaulted Shah-E-Alam before handing him over to the police last night.

Inspector (Investigation) Razu Ahmed of Gulshan Police Station confirmed the arrest and other developments to The Daily Star.

Shah-E-Alam was sent to the court already, the police official said in the afternoon

He further said the murder case was filed on September 12.