Barguna AL leader held for 'talking with ex-PM on phone'

Police have arrested Md Jahangir Kabir, general secretary of Barguna District Awami League, who purportedly had a phone conversation with former prime minister Sheikh Hasina after her ouster and escape to India.

The law enforcers made the arrest at Jahangir's house in the town at around 6:00am on Wednesday, police said.

The charges against Jahangir include conspiring with Hasina to create chaos by speaking to her, said Abul Kasem Md Mizanur Rahman, chief of Barguna Sadar Police Station.

Abdul Halim, additional superintendent of police (Sadar Circle), said that a team of the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) from Dhaka arrested Jahangir and took him to the capital.

Jahangir is also the chairman of Barguna District Council.

A call record of about three minutes purportedly between Hasina and Jahangir went viral recently. The phone call took place at 8:10pm on August 12.

In that phone call, a woman believed to be Hasina instructed Jahangir to conduct party activities in a disciplined manner and observe the National Mourning Day on August 15.