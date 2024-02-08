Barber stabbed to death while returning home

A 65-year-old barber was stabbed to death by unidentified criminals in Rangunia upazila of Chattogram early yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Santosh Kumar Shil, of Chatur Bazar under the upazila's Safarbhata union, said police.

The incident took place in the union's Khetrabazar area as Santosh was returning home after closing his salon Tuesday night, said Mirza Mohammed Hasan, officer-in-charge (OC) of South Rangunia Police Station.

Locals later found his body near his house around 1:30am and informed police.

"Santosh had multiple stab wounds to his back. His phone and cash were found next to his body."

He last spoke to his wife around 11:30pm when he told her he was coming home before his mobile phone was found switched off, added the OC.

The body has been sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.