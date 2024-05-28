Barapukuria case: Charge framing hearing deferred to Aug 5

A Dhaka court today deferred to August 5 the hearing on charge framing in Barapukuria coalmine corruption case against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and six others.

Judge Md Akhtaruzzaman of the Special Judge's Court-2 of Dhaka set the date after an application on behalf of the state was filed, seeking adjournment of the hearing as ACC Chief Prosecutor Mosharraf Hossain Kajol was absent due to illness.

On February 26, 2008, Anti-Corruption Commission filed the case with Shahbagh Police Station on the charge of taking Tk 159 crore in kickbacks on the Barapukuria coalmine deal awarded to the highest bidder.