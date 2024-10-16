Crime & Justice
UNB, Dhaka
Wed Oct 16, 2024 02:30 AM
Last update on: Wed Oct 16, 2024 02:32 AM

Crime & Justice

Bank accounts of journo Mojammel Babu, wife, and daughter frozen

UNB, Dhaka
Wed Oct 16, 2024 02:30 AM

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) ordered banks and financial institutions freeze bank accounts of Mojammel Haque Babu, former chief editor of Ekattor Television and president of the Editors Guild, his wife Aparajita Haque, a former lawmaker and their daughter Sababa Ishayat Haque.

The intelligence agency of the central bank issued the directive on Monday.

According to a letter from the Bangladesh Bank, all transactions related to the seized accounts will be halted. No transactions will be permitted in these accounts for the next 30 days.

The letter also reads that suspension of transactions is in accordance with relevant provisions of anti-money laundering regulations.

It includes details such as the names, addresses, and national identification numbers of Babu and his wife, as well as a request for comprehensive information regarding their bank accounts and those of their owned businesses.

Mojammel Haque Babu was arrested on September 16 while attempting to cross into India via the Dhobaura border in Mymensingh.

Since then, he has been in jail.

