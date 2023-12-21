Bangladeshis killed in KSA: Two families get Tk 30cr compensation

Two Bangladeshi families received around Tk 30 crore in compensation, years after their loved ones were murdered in Saudi Arabia. The money was paid by the families of the accused, as per the order of Dammam and Jeddah courts.

In 2006, Sagar Patwary, who was from Cumilla, was killed by an unidentified gunman in Dammam city. As the attacker could not be identified for a long time, the case did not progress. With support of the Bangladesh embassy there, the case went to a Dammam court.

The family members of Sagar have received 51 lakh Saudi Riyal as compensation.

In 2019, Abiron Begum was killed at her employer's residence in Riyadh. In 2021, a Riyadh court directed the employers to provide compensation of 48 lakh Saudi Riyal to Abiron's family.

The families of both victims received the compensation through the Bangladesh embassy.

Asaduzzaman Khan, second secretary (press), Bangladesh embassy of Riyadh confirmed the matter to The Daily Star yesterday.