Bangladeshi youth killed in BSF firing on Brahmanbaria border

A Bangladeshi youth was shot dead by members of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along Kasba border of Brahmanbaria this morning.

The deceased was identified as Hasan Miah, 26, of Kaiumpur village in Kasba upazila.

The incident took place in the Putia border area of Bayek Union around 9:30am, Kasba Police Station's Officer-in-Charge (OC) Raju Ahmed and sources at Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB Battalion-60) confirmed media.

Commander of BGB Battalion-60 Lt Col Jaber Bin Jabbar confirmed that a youth was killed in BSF firing.

"We are investigating the matter. Details will be given later." the BGB official added.

According to local sources, Hasan is a sugar smuggler. BSF opened fire on him when he was bringing sacks of sugar from the border this morning.

Later, he was rescued and taken to the Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, they said.

OC Raju said that the body of Hasan has been recovered and sent it to Kasba Upazila Health Complex.

However, the body will be sent to the Brahmanbaria General Hospital morgue for autopsy.