Bangladeshi teen shot dead by BSF

A Bangladeshi teenager was shot dead and another was injured by the Indian Border Security Force at the border area of Moulvibazar's Kulaura upazila on Sunday.

The dead was identified as Saddam Hossain, 15, son of Ashkir Mia, a resident of Dashateki village. The injured is Siddique Mia, said Mahibul Islam, chairman of Karmadha Union Parishad.

"A group of smugglers tried to smuggle sugar from India through border on Sunday afternoon. After spotting them, the BSF chased them. When the smugglers retaliated, a BSF man was injured. BSF then opened fire and Saddam died on the spot. His body was taken away.

"Siddiq was shot on his leg and locals rescued him."

BGB officials could not be reached for comments.

Meanwhile, Ain O Salish Kendra, in a statement, condemned the incident.