Bangladeshi 'shot dead by BSF' near Sylhet border

A Bangladeshi man was shot dead allegedly by the Border Security Force (BSF) inside Indian territory near Sylhet's Bichnakandi border area last night, police said.

The deceased was identified as Kaswar Ahmed, 26, of Dakkhin Bogaiya village in Sylhet's Gowainghat upazila, said Rafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Gowainghat Police Station.

The OC said, "The victim entered Indian territory for some reason when he was shot and injured allegedly by BSF. Others accompanying him brought him to home where he succumbs to his injuries."

"We recovered the body and sent it to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College for autopsy. We are investigating the matter to confirm when and why he entered Indian territory and who shot him," he said.

Contacted, Faruk Ahmed, assistant director of Sylhet (48) Battalion of Border Guard Bangladesh, said they are not aware of the incident.