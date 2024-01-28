Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF near Lalmonirhat border: BGB official

A Bangladeshi man was shot dead by India's Border Security Force (BSF) along the Angorpota-Dahagram border of Lalmonirhat's Patgram upazila early today, a BGB official said.

The deceased was identified as Rafiul Islam Tuklu, 33, of Dangarpara village in Patgram.

BSF members have taken away the body of Tuklu to Indian part, said Nayek Subedar Golam Mustafa, camp commander of Angorpota Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) camp under BGB Battalion-51.

Quoting locals, the BGB official told The Daily Star that Tuklu entered India through Angorpota-Dahgram border at Dangarpara point around 4:30am when a patrol team of Arjun Camp under BSF Battalion-6 in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district of India opened fire.

Tuklu was shot and died on the spot, the BGB official said.

Mekhliganj Police Station of India, with the help of BSF, recovered the body and took it to the police station this morning.

Tuklu was involved in smuggling Indian goods, said Nayek Subedar Golam Mustafa.

The BGB official said a letter has been sent to the BSF protesting the incident and also asking to return the body immediately through a flag meeting.