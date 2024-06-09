Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF in Cumilla

The photo of Jamtala border in Cumilla’s Burichang upazila was taken a few days ago. Photo: Star

A Bangladeshi national was shot dead by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along the Jamtala border in Cumilla's Burichang upazila this morning.

The deceased is Md Anwar Hossain, 50, of Mirpur village in the upazila.

Abul Hasnat Khandaker, officer-in-charge of Burichang Police Station, told The Daily Star that Anwar was killed when BSF troops opened fire on him around 8:00am.

His body is still inside the Indian territory, he said.

The body will be handed over to the family once BSF returns it, he added.

Local union parishad member Abul Kashem said the body was lying near wire fence on the border under control of BSF.

According to local sources, Anwar went to India to bring sugar.