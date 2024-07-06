Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF

A 28-year-old Bangladeshi man was gunned down by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along the Baliadangi border in Thakurgaon early yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Raju Islam, son of Habib Ali of Gariali village under Boro Palashbari union of the upazila.

"BSF members opened fire on a group of Bangladeshi cattle smugglers near the Nagarbhita border pillar 376/5-S. Raju got shot and died on the spot," said Baliadangi Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Firoz Kabir.

After the incident, BSF members took custody of Raju's body, he added.

In this regard, a flat meeting was held with the BSF in the afternoon, according to sources at the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB)-50 Battalion.

BSF claimed that their members opened fire in self-defence as they came under attack, they said.

BSF also said the victim's body would be returned through a flag meeting after completing post-mortem and other legal procedures, they added.