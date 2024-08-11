Bangladeshi shot by BSF in Thakurgaon

A Bangladeshi young man was shot and wounded allegedly by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) near Kotapara border in Thakurgaon's Baliadangi upazila yesterday.

The injured was identified as Naimur Rahman, 22, son of Jahangir Alam of Kalibari village under the same upazila.

The victim's uncle said that Naimur and his uncle Alamgir went to their cropfield near the border to cut grass in the morning around 10:00am.

After a while, BSF members of the Bhelagachi camp from the other side of the border started shouting at them and abruptly opened fire in their direction, leaving Naimur injured.

Alamgir, who was unhurt, rescued Naimur and took him to the Baliadangi Upazila Health Complex, where Naimur was given first aid.

Later, Naimur was taken to Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Speaking to this newspaper last evening, Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr Rakibul Alam said Naimur was admitted to the Sadar hospital with a leg injury.

When contacted around 7:00pm, Border Guard Battalion (BGB-50) Commanding Officer Lt Col Tanjir Ahmed said he was informed of the matter, and that the BGB was looking into it.