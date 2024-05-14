Bangladeshi ‘shot by BSF’ in Benapole

A Bangladesh national was shot allegedly by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along Putkhali border in Jashore's Benapole area this morning.

Amjad Ali, 32, of Krishnapur village, received injuries when BSF personnel fired at him on zero point of the border, said brother of the victim, Amir Ali.

"Amjad along with his associates went to India to bring cattle through the Putkhali border last night. The BSF troops under India's Kaliani camp opened fire while Amjad and his fellows were returning home with cows in the morning. My brother received injuries in his left leg," he added.

His associates brought him back to the Bangladesh border and then he was admitted to Jashore General Hospital, Amir added.

The injured is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Border Guard Bangladesh Battalion-21 Commanding Officer Lt Col Khurshid Alam said, "I'm looking into the matter. Action will be taken after investigation."