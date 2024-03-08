Bangladeshi man shot by Rohingya intruders dies after a month

A Bangladeshi man injured in firing by the Rohingya armed criminals who infiltrated in the country from Myanmar through Ukhiya border in Cox's Bazar on February 6, succumbed to his injuries last night.

Anwarul Islam 35, died while undergoing treatment at Cox's Bazar General Hospital around 10:00pm, confirmed Dr Ashiqur Rahman, Residential Medical Officer (RMO) of the hospital.

Anwarul, a father of three children, was a resident of Rahamater beel village under Palongkhali union of Ukhiya.

Gafur Uddin Chowdhury, chairman of Palongkhali Union Parishad, said 23 armed Rohingyas with firearms infiltrated into Bangladesh along with the 149 members of the Myanmar Border Guard Police (BGP) through the Rahamater beel.

"When the local residents stopped the armed Rohingya criminals, they opened fire. Five Bangladeshis, including Anwarul, were injured. He was rescued and taken to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital in critical condition. He died on Thursday night after a month-long treatment," the chairman said.

According to police and local sources, there has been tension and violence between the government troops and the Arakan Army, an independent rebel armed group, for more than a month in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

As a result of the conflict, at least 330 people including Myanmar army, BGP, government employees crossed the Naf river and entered Bangladesh.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested 23 Rohingyas along with weapons from the Rahamater beel border in Palongkhali when they infiltrated into Bangladesh along with Myanmar forces on February 6.

Later, a case was filed against the arrested Rohingyas by the BGB under trespassing and arms act with Ukhiya Police Station.

The Rohingyas are now imprisoned in Cox's Bazar district Jail.