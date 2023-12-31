Bangladeshi man shot at Indian border, dies at home

A man was allegedly shot by the Border Security Force (BSF) inside Indian territory at Bichnakandi border area in Sylhet, and later died from his injuries at his home.

The deceased was identified as Kaswar Ahmed, 26, of Dakkhin Bogaiya village, Gowainghat upazila.

Gowainghat Police Station's Officer-in-Charge, Rafiqul Islam, said, "After trespassing Indian territory for unknown reasons, the victim was allegedly shot by the BSF. He was carried to his home, where he succumbed to his injuries."

Police have recovered the body and sent it to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College for an autopsy.

There will be an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding his entry into Indian territory and identify the shooter, said the OC.

Faruk Ahmed, assistant director of Sylhet 48 Battalion of Border Guard Bangladesh, stated, "We were not informed of the incident and will be looking into the matter."