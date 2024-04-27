Bangladeshi man shot dead by BSF

A Bangladeshi man was shot dead by India's Border Security Force (BSF) near the border in Patgram upazila of Lalmonirhat early yesterday.

The incident took place near Pillar 848 at Jhalangi Dangarpar border in Srirampur union around 4:00am.

The victim was identified as Abul Kalam, 22, of Jhalangi Dangarpar village in Srirampur union of Patgram upazila, said Abu Saeed Chowdhury, officer-in-charge (OC) of Patgram Police Station.

Abul Kalam was shot by BSF personnel patrolling the Duradabri camp of 169 BSF Battalion in Cooch Behar, confirmed Nayek Subedar Nurul Amin, in-charge of Teesta BGB 61 Battalion's Jhalangi camp.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), police, and family members said he was among 15-16 people who had entered India to bring cattle.

Nurul Amin said a letter was sent to BSF in the morning protesting the incident and a flag meeting was called.

Quoting Abul's associates, the BGB official said Abul was brought back to Bangladesh in critical condition. He died soon after being admitted to Patgram Upazila Health Complex.

Patgram OC Abu Saeed Chowdhury told The Daily Star police recovered the body from the upazila health complex in the morning and sent it to Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital morgue for post-mortem.